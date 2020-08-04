Mnangagwa threatens to unleash violence on ‘terrorist’ political activists

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Beleaguered President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to unleash a new wave of violence on opposition political activists and human rights defenders he labeled as terrorists.

Mnangagwa accused opposition political activists and human rights defenders that were supporting the July 31 anti-corruption protests of being “bad apples” that would be rooted out.

“We will defeat the attacks and bleeding of our economy. We will overcome attempts and destabilisation of our society by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors.

“The reforms opening up liberalisation and modernisation we began shall continue with accelerated pace. Those who promote hate and disharmony will never win.

“The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flashed out. Good shall triumph,” Mnangagwa said.

Two weeks ago, political commentator and investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, the one who exposed Zanu PF officials in massive corruption, the latest being the Drax Covidgate scandal that saw the arrest and dismissal of Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume.

They were arrested ahead of the 31st July protests against corruption and charged for allegedly “inciting violence”.

On the day of the protests, the Zimbabwean police arrested scores of people who tried to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Political activists took to social media to avert state sponsored arrests, torture and abductions.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa stressed Mnangagwa’s utterances were reminiscent of the Gukurahundi Massacres and a classical case of history repeating itself.

“When ZAPU was labeled dissidents, a genocide followed. Today opposition has been labelled terrorists. Brace for the aftermath. It is the same mouth doing the labeling,” Maphosa said.

Political commentator, Pedzisai Ruhanya said Mnangagwa was planning to institute another genocide in Zimbabwe after the Gukurahundi Massacres he allegedly led in the 1980s.

“If SADC @SADC_News remain quite, this ZANU PF group is going to commit the second genocide in Zimbabwe after Gukurahundi. These are heartless and evil bullies who kill to power #ZimbabweanLivesMatter,” Ruhanya said.

Outspoken South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema yesterday called for the “removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa” until Mnangagwa’s government has restored basic human rights in the country.

Malema took to twitter on Monday, first promoting the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag tweeting “We stand in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter”

“We call for the removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in SA until they restore the human rights in that country. Failure to do so, we will prevent any official from the Zimbabwean government from participating in any gathering in SA until they respect ordinary Zimbabweans,” Malema tweeted.

When Mnangagwa took over power from late former president Robert Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017, he promised economic recovery based on respect of human rights and subsequent removal of sanctions.

Three years down the line, the international community is condemning his regime for failing to respect human rights. Nehanda Radio