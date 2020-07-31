Weak But Strong: Poem by Chenayi Mutambasere

By Chenayi Mutambasere

I had that conversation the night before my sister and I

Just the two of us on that call

It was secret but I felt his presence there

I know she felt him too

I was brave I gave courage

I gave hope

But I could tell he was listening

I swear I even had him snigger

It was at that point I nearly cried

I didn’t though how could I

I was there for strength and courage

But he was there

She strengthened me

Her resolve weak but strong

Through the storming headache

Strength persisted

Weak but strong

He remained listening sniggering …

We were strong

The stench of injustice present

The dark cloud of fear present

But we were strong

#JusticeForJoannaCecilliaNetsai