Weak But Strong: Poem by Chenayi Mutambasere

Recently abducted and arrested main opposition MDC Alliance youth leaders, Joanah Mamombe (MP) right, Cecilia Chimbiri (centre), and Netsai Marova (left)
By Chenayi Mutambasere

I had that conversation the night before my sister and I
Just the two of us on that call
It was secret but I felt his presence there
I know she felt him too
I was brave I gave courage
I gave hope
But I could tell he was listening
I swear I even had him snigger
It was at that point I nearly cried
I didn’t though how could I
I was there for strength and courage
But he was there
She strengthened me
Her resolve weak but strong
Through the storming headache
Strength persisted
Weak but strong
He remained listening sniggering …

We were strong
The stench of injustice present
The dark cloud of fear present
But we were strong

#JusticeForJoannaCecilliaNetsai

