Army spokesperson Overson Mugwisi dies after contracting Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson, Colonel Overson Mugwisi has died allegedly from the Covid-19 virus.

His family said Mugwisi was admitted at an Army hospital at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare after they failed to have him admitted at both private and public hospitals before his death on Friday.

“He has not been well for some time now but his condition deteriorated severely last night. His close family went from one hospital after another trying to get him admitted without success.

“They finally took him to a military hospital at KGV1. Unfortunately, he passed on in the morning,” a family member who spoke NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity said.

He has been on sick leave for about three months.

On Wednesday, Lands Minister Perrance Shiri who notoriously led the Gukurahundi Massacres as the Fifth Brigade army commander died from the coronavirus a day after his driver succumbed to the deadly virus.

On Friday, Zimbabwe has so far recorded 3154 confirmed coronavirus cases, 924 recoveries and 54 deaths.