Crackdown continues as police raid ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu’s home

Police late this afternoon raided the home of ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu a day after the website reported on exclusive details of an explosive Zanu PF politburo meeting.

“Search warrant bearing a wrong address accuses him of keeping and manufacturing subversive materials and inducing Zimbabweans to engage in public violence on #July31.

“Mathuthu now in hiding.” a tweet by the site said.

A day before ZimLive had reported that President Emmerson Mnangagwa confronted internal Zanu PF opponents “with the help of Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss Isaac Moyo.”

“The embattled 77-year-old leader used a Zanu PF politburo meeting in Harare to accuse some Zanu PF officials of plotting against him by conspiring with the opposition, while promoting the ambitions of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over,” their report claimed.