Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Ziyambi adjourns Parly to August 25

18,977

By Veneranda Langa

Twelve legislators attended the National Assembly sitting yesterday, which only sat for less than 10 minutes and was adjourned by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to August 25.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Chief Justice Luke Malaba
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Chief Justice Luke Malaba

The sitting began with an announcement by deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Tsitsi Gezi on the death of Kwekwe Central MP Masango Matambanadzo (National Patriotic Front) and the House observing a minute of silence in his honour.

Matambanadzo, who was unwell, had been attending Parliament sittings and committee meetings despite his illness, was very active, asking questions to ministers during question-and-answer sessions.

Related Articles

Former Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda in Covid-19 scare

15,826

Coronavirus: Florida man ‘bought Lamborghini after…

16,429

7096 more people in SA test positive for Covid-19, death…

24,580

32 more Mpilo nurses catch Covid-19

25,169

He had a keen interest in mining issues.

During the last sitting of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines, Matambanadzo expressed dismay over failure by the Justice ministry to urgently compete the drafting of the Mines and Minerals Amendment Act.

Ziyambi then adjourned the House, saying that it was because MPs and staff of Parliament had tested positive to COVID-19.

“This week, we have had some MPs that tested positive for COVID-19 as well as staff of Parliament,” Ziyambi said.

“In view of that and after consultation with Parliament administration and his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we decided to adjourn for purposes of fumigation and monitoring of the pandemic to August 25.” News Day

You might also like More from author
Comments