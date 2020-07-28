Arsenal wonderkid opens door to Africa

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has left the door open to switch his international allegiance after an incredible breakout season in the Premier League.

Saka (18) broke into the Arsenal first-team under former head coach Unai Emery and retained his place in the starting XI under Mikel Arteta while showing incredible versatility added to his undoubted potential.

Having excelled at left-back, left-wing, central midfield and right forward Saka has become one of the hottest prospects in England and he’s already been rewarded with a new four-year deal and the number seven shirt for next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the teenager admits playing for the nation of his parents’ heritage Nigeria is not totally out of the question, despite featuring prominently in the England junior national team set-up.

“It’s a tough choice. I’m happy to have represented England at youth level but I’m also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents,” Saka explained.

“We haven’t been picked by any team so it’s about staying humble and when the time comes we’ll make the decision.”

Meanwhile, Arteta hinted that he may advise the London-born academy graduate to opt for the Three Lions when asked about the dual-nationalism dilemma.

“If I get asked the question then I can give my opinion,” Arteta said, as per the Daily Mail about the promising talent who’s scored four goals and registered 11 assists in 36 games across all competitions this season.

“He hasn’t come to me with that so, for now, I will leave it totally independent with the player and his family as they normally have a big say with their background, their culture and where they are coming room.

“I don’t want to step in there, [but] absolutely [he is good enough to play for England] – and he’s very clever to make the right decision, as well.”

Chelsea duo Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham recently rejected the opportunities to represent the Super Eagles while former England youth stars Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses made the switch to the African giants. – Soccer Laduma.