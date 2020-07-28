Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Choppies relists on Botswana Stock Exchange

By Oliver Kazunga

Regional retail giant, Choppies Enterprises Limited, has been relisted on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) effectively resuming the trading of its shares on the bourse yesterday.
choppiesThe Botswana-headquartered retail chain also has footprint in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Mozambique.

Choppies, which has a dual listing on the BSE and Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), was in 2018 suspended from trading its securities on the two bourses after failing to publish financial results in line with the listing requirements.

In a statement released over the weekend, BSE advised investors to contact the bourse’s licensed brokers to trade securities should they wish to.

“BSE wishes to inform the public that with effect from Monday 27 July 2020, Choppies Enterprises Limited securities will resume trading on the market following a decision to lift their suspension by the BSE,” it said. The Chronicle

