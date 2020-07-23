Police nab serial thief targetting motorists

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 28-year-old serial thief who used to target motorists before driving off in an unregistered silver Honda Fit.

Lindani Enock Moyo from Tshabalala suburb is being investigated in connection with a spate of robberies and possession of marijuana. His alleged three accomplices are on the run.

Moyo ran out of luck on Monday afternoon when he tried to break into a car whose owner was armed with a pistol near Kelvin West industrial site.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday and said Moyo will appear in court soon.

“On July 20, 2020, at about 1345 hours, Moyo was spotted at Kelvin West Industrial Site by one of the complainants while he was about to break into his vehicle in the company of three others who are still at large.

The complainant confronted the accused persons who jumped into their silver Honda Fit without rear number plates and bolted away,” said Insp Ncube.

“The man who was armed with a pistol gave chase and fired some shots where the Honda Fit was hit just above the rear left wheel but managed to outpace the complainant. A report was made to the police at Western Commonage.”

According to Insp Ncube, 15 minutes later, police officers from Drill Hall traffic were on patrol and observed the silver Honda Fit without number plates parked along 13th Avenue between Herbert Chitepo and Lobengula Street.

“They developed interest as police have information and numerous reports on cases of vehicles with no number plates used in crime scenes. They drew closer to the car and Moyo was arrested while his three friends ran away,” said Insp Ncube.

He said police searched the vehicle and found marijuana and some instruments used to break into cars.

“There were two different number plates ADM8101 and AEV3249 and further investigations revealed that the vehicle was registered as ADM 8101 by the original owner but it was involved in an accident and taken by an insurance company as a write off. The insurance company sold the vehicle but this new owner continued using the plates unchanged,” he added.

“We warn members of the public against driving any motor vehicle without number plates as they risk being arrested and their vehicles impounded. We also wish to applaud members of the public for working well with the police in the fight against crime.” The Chronicle