Ex-Highlanders defender prepares for life after football

Former Highlanders defender Atlast Musasa has started preparing for life after football by enrolling for a physical training programme in Namibia.

The 30-year-old defender, who joined Highlanders in 2012 and left the club at the end of 2014 for Namibia where he signed for Tigers, is using his popularity to transform himself into a “sought after” fitness trainer in Windhoek.

Musasa, who is the young brother of ex-Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints striker Chipo Tsodzo, said he is already contemplating hanging his boots and pursuing a career as a fitness trainer.

“I will leave football soon and I’m already preparing myself to be a full-time fitness trainer after football. There are also other things which I won’t mention for now, but I’ve set my sights on being a fitness trainer. I’m now an instructor at local gym this side,” said Musasa.

He described working at the gym as a good start and exposure for him to gain experience.

With the Namibian Premier Soccer League on hold following an impasse between the top-flight league and Namibia Football Association (NFA), Musasa says his interest in physical training has helped him survive during the break.

The ex-Shooting Stars and FC Windermere player has been posting video clips of his training sessions on his social media pages.

“Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge to everyone and we’ve also not been spared. We don’t have access to the gym, so we have to improvise and work online with clients via Zoom and other social media platforms. However, working at the gym during this time is sustaining me and above all, I’m getting more knowledge about the industry at a more advanced level,” said Musasa.

He declined to reveal how much he is earning from his fitness instructor’s job.

“Actually, football has been on standby for now because of some disputes between the NFA and NPL since last year. I have been keeping fit by training at the gym and I’m now an instructor here. I have always loved staying fit and that feeling is just awesome. I have always loved exercising and that has developed into a strong passion which I’m nurturing so that I take it up when I leave football.”

Musasa challenged footballers to plan for their future while still active.

Former national team and Highlanders fitness trainer Majaha Ndlovu, who was at Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets last year, influenced Musasa to join fitness training. The Chronicle