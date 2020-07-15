Gideon Gono now able to horse ride after fitness regime that saw him shed 35 kgs

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono has shared exclusive footage with Nehanda TV of what he says is his new hobby, horse riding, courtesy of a rigorous fitness regime in 2019 that saw him shed a mind-boggling 35 kgs.

In the video Gono is seen riding through his Sunlands Eco Estate, a luxury housing development in Harare that he says will rival Borrowdale Brooke. Alongside him is his horse trainer Mrs Amy Engelbrecht, who has been instrumental in teaching him how to ride horses.

As reported by Nehanda Radio last year, Gono shed an astonishing 35kgs in 9 months after investing in a home gym and hiring the services of well-known personal trainer Kenny Murungweni. Gono also used the services of fitness trainer and Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa.

“My Weight-loss journey has been a long and consistent one. It’s just that I have been out of the public eye for a very long time so those seeing me today think that it’s been a miracle-Weight loss or an event… no” Gono told Nehanda Radio in an exclusive interview.

“It’s a journey characterized by discipline, dedication to a voluntary cause, determination to achieve one’s set goals and objectives, good dieting where one eats to live not live to eat as I used to do, good sleeping habits, persistent and irritating frequency in the gym and on road-walks and runs.”

“I invested a lot in a home gym and hired a well-known personal trainer by the name Kenny Murungweni aka in the fitness circles as The Rambo. We have literally been training every day for the past 8 months and our mutual addiction to the fitness cause is now legendary among my friends and family. Those around me get my “V11s” or workout evidence on a daily basis.”

Meanwhile Nehanda Radio can reveal that the former central bank chief is working on his luxury housing development that will be called Sunlands Eco Estate. Based on the Borrowdale Brooke concept the gated community will have stunning views and lakes. Nehanda Radio

Watch Gono horse riding through his Sunlands Eco Estate