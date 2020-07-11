NetOne CEO re-appointed only to be fired ‘procedurally’ the next day

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Reinstated NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje has been fired “procedurally” amid allegations of corruption.

Muchenje was reappointment on Thursday as per the Labour Act procedure before being dismissed on Friday.

According to Zim Morning Post, “he was suspended and challenged the suspension. The issue went to court leading to his reinstatement on Thursday as per procedure,” said the source.

“Then on Friday the board followed due process and terminated his services.”

Muchenje, six senior executives and former board member Paradzai Chakona were arrested in May by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Nehanda Radio understands that Muchenje was facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office, with the alternative charges being fraud, and that the evidence was similar to that presented in recent disciplinary investigations.

Some of the arrested executives included chief technology officer Darlington Gutu, acting chief finance officer Tinashe Severa, acting head legal affairs Tanyaradzwa Chingombe and manager interconnection and roaming Tawanda Sibanda.

In March, Muchenje won a court case in which he was challenging his suspension for alleged incompetence in the execution of his duties as the chief executive officer of Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile phone company.

High Court judge, Chirawu Mugomba reinstated the suspended Muchenje after she declared the board’s decision was null and void.

The board also accused Muchenje of failing by to provide documentation to NetOne auditors, unprocedural procurement of fuel and violation of exchange control rules by NetOne’s bureau de change units.