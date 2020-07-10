Machete gang members arrested

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Two machete gang members have been arrested for allegedly attacking two mine workers in Gwanda and fleeing with 460 kilogrammes of gold ore and three cellphones.

Michael Gambiza (30) from Filabusi and Nkosinamandla Ncube (20) from Mberengwa were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mr Ndumiso Khumalo facing robbery charges. They were remanded in custody to July 17.

Prosecuting, Mr Silent Shoko said Gambiza and Ncube together with two accomplices who are still at large went to Marble Mine in Gwanda while armed with machetes, axes, knobkerries and catapults on July 1 at around 2AM.

“They forced open a steel cabin door in order to gain entry and assaulted two mine workers. They ordered them to lie down and tied their hands and legs using a safety belt which was inside the room,” he said.

“The gang further stole three cellphones which were in the room before loading about 460kgs of gold ore into a truck which they had parked outside and then fled the scene. The gang proceeded with the stolen gold ore to Hammer Mill in Dubane area to have it processed.”

Mr Shoko said the police received a tip off that the accused persons were at Hammer Mill and proceeded there resulting in the arrest of two of the accused persons and recovery of the gold ore and cell phones. The Chronicle