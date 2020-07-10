D-Day for Gift Banda!

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

It’s D-Day today for Zifa vice-president Gift Banda as the Zifa Appeals Committee is set to deliver its judgment on a condonation application by the national association.

Banda has been frozen out of the game for more than a year despite twice winning his case after Zifa had appealed against its own judicial bodies.

In the condonation application, Zifa wants the appeals committee to go through its heads of argument after the appeals committee first threw out the case without hearing it because the national association had failed to produce proof of payment of the appeal fees in terms of Article 7.1 of the Zifa Rules and Regulations.

With no proof of payment, the appeal was a legal nullity and the Bulawayo businessman was supposed to resume his duties as the Zifa vice president.

However, Zifa argued that Banda remained suspended since it was applying for condonation and had proof that it paid the appeal fees.

The association said due to the national lockdown, its accountant, Liberty Mateveke could not avail the payment receipt.

Appeals committee chairman Stead Kachere confirmed that his committee will deliver its ruling today.

If the application by Zifa is thrown out, Banda will automatically be reinstated to his position. The Chronicle