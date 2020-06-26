Man brutally murders step mother

By Muchaneta Chimuka

A Chitungwiza Central Hospital nurse was allegedly brutally stabbed to death by her stepson using a knife and other sharp objects.

Ostensibly, the deceased woman was gruesomely gored several times all over the body and head, and left with her head jammed in a washing dish, and legs flung on a sofa.

Deputy police spokesperson for Harare Province, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova, confirmed the incident adding that it happened on Tuesday last week.

“The deceased woman, Irene Chikodzo (40), a nurse at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, was married to the 23-year-old suspect, Joseph Tandi Jnr’s father, and they stayed together at number 965 Retreat, Waterfalls, Harare,” he said.

“The woman’s husband, Musekiwa Tandi (50) is employed as a clerk at the same hospital. Waterfalls police, whose officers visited the scene, were informed of the murder by Patson Saidi (25)”, Asst Insp Dzvova added.

When police details visited the house, they met the deceased’s husband, who had just arrived from his sister’s place whom he sought to inform about his son’s weird behaviour.

“Upon his father’s arrival, Joseph charged, and attacked him with an object which missed him, and hit the lounge’s door. Members of the public were later called in to subdue him.

“When he entered the lounge, Tandi Snr realised that his wife had already died, with her head wedged in a washing dish, and her legs thrown on a sofa. Her hands, head and body had wounds commensurate with knife stabbing,” Asst Insp Dzvova said.

He pointed out that police officers discovered a sharp metal object, and a pool of blood on the floor of the lounge.

“When the police asked Joseph if he was the one who had murdered his mother, he vehemently denied it, but he claimed that he was a Satanist, and they arrested him,” he said.

Asst Insp Dzvova implored members of the public to desist from mayhem and violence as the end is always regrettable.

“Even in the face of challenges, we do not encourage violence. People should seek help and counsel from the police, or churches in the event of disputes”, he said. The Herald