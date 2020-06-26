14 things to know about how Hushpuppi was arrested by Dubai Police

By Jude Egbas |Pulse|

Dubai has elaborated on how Hushpuppi was arrested and here goes:

1..Dubai launched a special operation code-named ‘Operation Fox Hunt 2’ to solve Hushpuppi’s case.

2..It took Dubai police less than four months to crack the case. In the end, 12 gang members of Hushpuppi’s were also arrested. Among them was Olalekan Ponle, aka Woodberry.

3..Dubai police describe Hushpuppi as “an international online scammer known as Ramon Olorunwa Abbas but who goes by Hushpuppi on social media platforms.” Hushpuppi was actually born Ramoni Igbalode.

4..To arrest Hushpuppi and his gang, six raids were carried out simultaneously as the suspects slept in their Dubai residences.

5..After months of painstaking investigation and hours of monitoring the gang’s social media accounts, a team of highly-trained Dubai police officers were able to confirm the gang’s whereabouts and fraudulent activities.

6..Hushpuppi was arrested on multiple fraud charges for crimes committed in different parts of the world.

7..Dubai police say he often boasted about his wealth and expensive possessions on social media; claiming he was a successful businessman.

8..Dubai police tracked Hushpuppi’s every move and took note of all his social media activities.

9..Hushpuppi and his gang reportedly created fake pages for existing websites in order to redirect victims’ payments to their own accounts.

10..Hushpuppi and his gang hacked corporate emails and sent fake messages to clients in order to redirect financial transfers and people’s bank details to their own accounts.

11..Hushpuppi and his gang committed fraud amounting to 1.6 billion dirham (N168bn).

12..Police seized items worth more than 150 million Dirhams from the gang after taking possession of 21 personal computers, 47 smartphones, 15 flash drives and 5 hard disks.

13..1, 926, 400 victims were allegedly scammed by Hushpuppi and his gang.

14..13 luxury cars worth 25 million Dirhams were bought by Hushpuppi and his gang with the money stolen from people who have been scammed, according to the police.