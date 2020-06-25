‘Nick’ that Land: Govt allocates land to Nick Mangwana in Mutare

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has chosen to allocate land in Mutare to the Zanu PF leader’s spin doctor, the Information Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana.

Nehanda Radio has seen the leaked documents that revealed over 20 senior civil servants, judges and security officials, who include Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba and Mangwana, being granted “special favours” by the Ministry to acquire residential land in Mutare.

Responding to reports that he was corruptly using his proximity to the President, Mangwana said he applied and paid for the land.

“If you want land in Zimbabwe, the process is that you complete application forms and pay some fee. You wait to be contacted if any land has been allocated to you. That there is the process. You surely can’t say to someone, why did you apply for land?” Mangwana said.

According to the allocation papers, the land intrinsic value is to be paid at 50% deposit on date of purchase and the balance be paid within a period of 12 months by the beneficiaries.

“That the above officials pay the purchase price in full that is land intrinsic value and servicing cost.

“That if the allocated stand is unserviced for the servicing of the stands Council adopt beneficiary executed stand servicing model wherein beneficiaries form a committee that undertakes all the infrastructure development on the scheme with coordination of Council through the Director of Housing and Community Services and under the supervision of Director of Engineering and Technical Services.

“That offer letter be given to beneficiaries who are agreeable and meet the conditions as set in the invitation to purchase,” read the allocation papers.

In a series of tweets, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono accused Mnangagwa’s government of stealing land at the expense of the poor.

The list of beneficiaries of the stands has allegedly turned corrupt after it was discovered that Manicaland Provincial Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba had also allocated a stand for her son Brian, who also happens to be her driver.

“CROOKED Nick thinks YOU are stupid! He came from England yesterday & now has land in Mutare where he doesn’t even stay. I looked at the council list for Mutare, there are people who have been there for over 10 years. The attached receipt is of a guy who has been waiting for 5 yrs.

“Manicaland Provincial Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba is CORRUPT! She is getting land from Mutare City Council. She also had her son put on the list!

“Last year she invaded FarFell Coffee Estate & gave it to her son. The invasion was reversed when the media wrote about it! CORRUPTION,” Chin’ono said.

This is not the first time Mnangagwa’s regime has awarded land to its loyal officials. Recently, former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Robert Zhuwao approached the High Court seeking an order to stop Sports minister Kirsty Coventry from occupying his Zvimba farm.

“On the 9th of December 2004, I was offered subdivision 1 of Cockington in Zvimba District, in the province of Mashonaland West which is approximately 232.81 hectares in extend,” Zhuwao said in court application filed in January contesting the eviction.

“The offer was made in terms of the Agricultural Land Resettlement Act Chapter 20:01. I accepted the offer and a clear contractual agreement between the Ministry of Lands Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Settlement and myself.”

Shiri signed the withdrawal letter on April 26 last year saying Mugabe’s nephew had abandoned the farm since 2011. Zhuwao says those reasons are a complete fabrication. Nehanda Radio