Brace for severe cold, frost: MSD

Zimbabweans should brace for severe cold temperatures since the country has now reached the peak of its winter period, Meteorological Services Department (MSD) deputy director (Public Weather Forecasting) Principal Meteorologist Mrs Linia Mashawi-Gopo has said.

She said June and July were the peak period of winter, although July usually tend to be windy and cold.

Mrs Mashawi-Gopo said the winter period usually starts from May 1 up to September 30 of each year in Zimbabwe.

She warned of frosty temperatures in some parts of the country.

“Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern areas of the Midlands, Masvingo and southern areas of Manicaland province are expected to be mostly sunny from Tuesday 23 to Friday 26 June 2020, with brief cloudy periods on Wednesday 23 June,” she said.

“It should be cold to very cold during the night and early hours of the morning, leading to slight to moderate ground frost. Daytime conditions are expected to be in the mild to warm category.”

Ms Mashawi-Gopo said all Mashonaland provinces, northern areas of the Midlands, Harare Metropolitan Province and northern areas of Manicaland Province, should be cold during the night and in the morning; becoming mild in the afternoon.

“Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated in these areas from Tuesday 23 to Thursday 25 May 2020,” she said.

“Less cloud should be observed in these areas on Friday 26 June, thus it should be warmer during the day, but still cold in the morning and during the night.”

Ms Mashawi-Gopo urged people to observe Covid-19 guidelines since the cold weather exacerbates the spread of the pandemic. The Chronicle