Billiat, Katsande in Covid-19 scare

Warriors’ poster-boy, Khama Billiat, and former captain Willard Katsande are safe from the coronavirus threat after two of their Kaizer Chiefs teammates yesterday tested positive for Covid-19.

Chiefs, who are preparing for the resumption of Premiership games in South Africa, announced yesterday two samples had returned positive results after players and officials went through the mandatory testing procedures.

The club, however, did not release the names of the players for professional reasons.

But, indications showed the Zimbabwean duo on the Chiefs books were safe.

“Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday, two Kaizer Chiefs players’ results have come back positive from the laboratory,” the club said in a statement.

“A total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

“At the time of doing these tests, players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

“All the players and officials were given different timeslots and did not come into contact with each other.

“The affected duo will be in self-isolation for the stipulated period of 14 days. They will be retested after the isolation period as required. If their tests come back negative, they will then be able to rejoin the team.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ medical team and management are working around the clock to provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and ensure they follow the guidelines.”

Bloemfontein Celtic, where Ronald Pfumbidzai plays, released a statement in which they confirmed midfielder, Given Mashikinya has the virus but was not displaying any symptoms.

Mashikinya has since been placed in self isolation while he is being treated.

“Bloemfontein Celtic can confirm that after we have conducted Covid-19 tests on Friday, 19 June 2020, one player [Given Mashikinya] tested positive.

“The player was and still is asymptomatic and is currently in isolation for the next 14 days.”

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari, who has since made a full recovery, was the first Super Disk player to contract the virus.

Ovidy Karuru’s Stellenbosch FC also confirmed yesterday that three of their staff members tested positive for the virus.

However, none of the players was found to be infected with the virus. Last week, the South African Football Association gave all the 32 PSL teams the green light to resume training following approval from South Africa’s Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa. The Herald