Health Minister Obadiah Moyo arrested

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has finally been arrested over the Covid-19 tender scandal that saw him allow a dodgy company, Drax International to get a US$42 million contract to supply Covid-19 drugs and equipment without going to tender.

According to multiple reports the Minister he is being held at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare. Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest. The minister is likely to appear in court tomorrow (Saturday).

Delish Nguwaya, the “local” representative of Drax International was arrested last week and is in remand prison after he was denied bail. Three senior officials from NatPharm who were also involved in the tender scam, appeared in court Wednesday and were granted $10 000 bail each.

Collins Mnangagwa, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and his Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga and Health minister Obadiah Moyo were allegedly involved in the scandal.

Collins and controversial businessman Delish Nguwaya (see picture) are the key suspects while the president’s top bodyguard, Valdano Brown, won lucrative contracts to supply Covid-19 equipment to the ministry of health without going through a competitive bidding process. Nehanda Radio