Former Energy Minister Undenge jailed

By Tendai Rupapa

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge who was in 2018 convicted of abuse of office, has been committed to prison for two-and-a-half years.

This file picture shows Former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge being escorted into prison truck . Picture by Justin Mutenda (File Picture)
This follows the High Court’s recent rejection of his appeal after it found out that his sentence was not excessive and did not induce any sense of shock.

Undenge appeared at the Harare magistrate’ court today before senior regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe in the company of his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama.

Mr Muchadehama said they have since approached the High Court seeking leave to appeal to the supreme Court against the latest decision.

He said they have also since applied for bail pending appeal to the Supreme Court. The Herald

