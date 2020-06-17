MDC-A youth leader arrested in connection with Joanah, Cecilia and Netsai case

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has been arrested by Law and Order Police in connection with a Harare demonstration that resulted in the abduction of other youth leaders Joanah Mamombe (MP), Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala confirmed to Nehanda Radio that Chuma was arrested in Chitungwiza and taken to Harare Central Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova were arrested last month after staging a peaceful demonstration in Harare in which they were calling on the government to provide food for the poor during Covid-19 national lockdown.

Law and Order Police have accused Chuma of being among the trio during the demonstration that took place on May 13, 2020.

The arrest of Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova turned nasty when the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed it in the state media, then their subsequent disappearance with the state claiming they had not seen them.

The three suffered massive injuries and trauma, and they were admitted at a private medical facility for treatment after they were found in Bindura four days after their disappearance and were charged for violating Covid-19 rules and faking their abduction.

Marova, Mamombe and Chimbiri are caged at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison pending bail hearing at the High Court.

The arrest of Chuma comes at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is being rebuked home and abroad for using state security to silence dissenting voices. Nehanda Radio