Kasukuwere seeks leave to evict war veterans who invaded his farm

Exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere has approached the High Court on an urgent basis with an application seeking leave to evict war veterans who invaded his farm pending their Supreme Court appeal against his victory at the High Court.

Last month, Kasukuwere obtained an eviction order issued by High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore ordering Efanos Mudzimunyi, Kudakwashe Moyana, Kenneth Mudzimunyi and Akim Mudzimunyi to vacate Corncorpia Farm, Mazowe, in Mashonaland Central province.

According to court papers, the farm was allocated to Kasukuwere during the land reform programme before his offer letter was withdrawn under unclear circumstances early this year, resulting in the case spilling into the courts.

However, upon being asked to leave the farm, the war veterans filed a Supreme Court appeal in a bid to continue staying at the property. The war veterans said they had a government offer letter authorising them to be on the farm.

In his founding affidavit, Kasukuwere said he was seeking leave to execute the order granted by Justice Mushore on May 29, 2020 in terms of which he was restored possession, use and occupation of the farm, adding the war veterans filed the Supreme Court appeal to waste the court’s time.

“I am aware that the right of appeal is essential to the due administration of justice,” Kasukuwere said.

Kasukuwere said the appeal by the war veterans was simply made to buy time. “This court ought to rage at the abuse of its process by the respondents (war veterans).”

“The appeal can only be described as an abuse of the process of the Supreme Court and an abuse of the right to appeal.”

The former Zanu PF national commissar said the war veterans were harvesting his oranges despite the court order.

Kasukuwere further said the invaders had been disrupting farming activities.

In their grounds of appeal, the war veterans claimed that the High Court erred in granting Kasukuwere audience, since he is a fugitive from justice with two outstanding warrants of arrest.

Kasukuwere, however, rubbished the claims.

