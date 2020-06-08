Sports minister Kirsty Coventry grabs farm from Mugabe’s nephew

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zimbabwe’s Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry has been taken to court for trying to take over a 232-hectare farm owned by Robert Zhuwao the son of Sabina Mugabe, Nehanda Radio has learnt.

Zhuwao filed an urgent chamber for spoliation and and a prohibitory indict last week, Case Number HC 2808/20, to the High Court suing Coventry and minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water Climate and Rural Resettlement, Perence Shiri in a matter involving the grabbing of their land.

It is reported that Coventry’s husband Tyrone Seward had told Zhuwao he had 30 days to leave according to the farm managers, yet they did not produce any offer letter.

Zhuwao’s lawyers have written a letter to the High Court Registrar requesting to file an urgent chamber application using the scanned version of the founding affidavit and submit the original at the hearing since their client was recovering from brain surgery in Zambia.

“We have been instructed to file an urgent chamber application on behalf our client.

“Our client currently recovering from brain surgery in Zambia, he has signed the founding affidavit same which was notarized and emailed to us to enable us to file the instructed urgent chamber application.

“We kindly request your indulgence to file an urgent chamber application using the scanned version of the founding affidavit and submit the original at the hearing.

“Due to lockdown restrictions, DHL International (Zambia) Ltd has indicated the original notarized document will delivered on the 12th of June 2020. We have attached the shipment receipt for reference and your information.

“Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated in the furtherance of justice,” read the letter by Machekano Law Practice.

Robert Zhuwao, named after his late uncle former President Robert Mugabe, is the second Zhuwao to be dispossessed of a farm after his brother Patrick’s mechanised farm was taken last year. Patrick, a former cabinet minister under Mugabe, is currently exiled in South Africa.