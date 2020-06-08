Court reserves judgment in AFM case

By Nyore Madzianike

The Supreme Court last Friday reserved judgment on the factional fight over the control of the Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Zimbabwe.

A group led by Reverend Cossam Chiangwa filed an appeal against a High Court order, which gave Rev Amon Dubie Madawo’s faction the green light to lead the church.

The row over control of the church and its assets was sparked by the church’s council meeting held at Rufaro in Masvingo in 2018 where a vote of no confidence was passed on Chiangwa.

The results of the council meeting saw leaders of both factions taking the matter to court.

Justice David Mangota, in his ruling, barred Rev Chiangwa and his followers from using the name AFM when conducting their activities without authorisation from Rev Madawo’s camp and to relinquish all church property.

The next step was for Rev Chiangwa and his supporters to seek a reversal of the judgment in the Supreme Court. The Herald