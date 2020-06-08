Abusive man slashes wife’s throat

By Prosper Dembedza

An abusive Harare man killed his wife by cutting her throat with an unknown sharp object after she had run away from their matrimonial home to escape physical abuse, the court heard on Saturday.

Terrence Nyaguse of Hatcliffe Extension was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on May 29, Nyaguse went to Overspill area in Epworth following the now deceased Talent Manhengu, who was his wife after she had run away from their matrimonial home because of physical and verbal abuse by the accused.

It is the State’s case that Nyaguse found Manhengu in the company of her sister and their neighbour Garikai Chironga.

Nyaguse allegedly told Manhengu that he wanted to talk to her for the purposes of resolving their matrimonial issues, hence he suggested that they should both proceed to his father’s residence in Maguta Township, Epworth.

The court heard that Manhengu ordered Chironga to escort them until they resolve their matrimonial issues.

On their way to Maguta Township, it is alleged that Chironga suggested that they should seek assistance from the police but Nyaguse refused insisting on going to his father’s residence to seek help.

It is alleged that Chironga became uncomfortable with Nyaguse’s refusal to seek police assistance and he left the duo to settle their issues.

The court heard that Nyaguse used an unknown sharp object to slit open Manhengu’s throat and stab her on the chest before dumping her body in a nearby maize Field.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest. The Herald