Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Nigerian health workers test positive

15,749

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says at least 812 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

High alert ... Many African nations ae nervous about a little-known virus breaching their borders with passenger screening taking place at airports and other ports of entry
High alert … Many African nations ae nervous about a little-known virus breaching their borders with passenger screening taking place at airports and other ports of entry

Chief Executive Chikwe Ihekweazu said on Tuesday that 29 of the infected health workers are staff at the agency.

Nigeria has confirmed 10,819 cases and 314 deaths so far.

In April, the Nigerian Medical Association attributed the infection of front-line health workers to lack of adequate protection.

Related Articles

Zimbabwe raises $20 million in T-bill sales to fight…

14,686

US protesters risk COVID-19 ‘for health of…

15,775

Chidzambwa to raise funds for COVID-19 fight

17,003

Nust students test positive for Covid-19

41,121

But Mr Ihekweazu said the centre had distributed 40,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the workers.

Unions of health workers in some states have threatened strike action over lack of adequate protective gear.

Meanwhile, the government has reversed its earlier directive that prohibited private hospitals from treating Covid-19 patients.

It has asked private hospitals to register with their respective state governments and ensure proper training of staff. BBC News

You might also like More from author
Comments