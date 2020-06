Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu is finally a fee man after he was granted Z$20 000 bail.

Mpofu was arrested and charged by police for allegedly defeating the course of justice in 2019.

Its claimed he drafted an affidavit for a non-existent client, one Simbarashe Zuze in challenging the appointment of Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi, the same person hounding him now.

“It is being alleged that I, acting with Makanza (full name not given) and Choice Damiso, well knowing that Simbarashe Zuze does not exist, drafted an affidavit to purport as if it had already been sworn before Choice Damiso and filed it before the Constitutional Court under case number CCZ 03/19, challenging the appointment of the prosecutor general.

“It is, therefore, alleged that by such an act I defeated or obstructed the course of justice and as such make this statement on my own free will,” Mpofu said in a statement.

“It is alleged that I, acting in connivance with Joshua Chirambwe, upon realising that our initial application under case number CCZ3/2019 had failed, went on to file another application at the Constitutional Court containing duplicated information from that of the purported Simbarashe Zuze in a bid to stop further enquiries into the existence of Simbarashe Zuze, thereby defeating the judicial proceedings,” Mpofu allegedly said in another statement.