SA police launch manhunt for 35-year-old Zimbo accused of rape

Police in South Africa have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old Zimbabwean man, Chalton Arezhu, who is wanted in connection with a statutory rape case reported on Monday.

According to a tweet by the whistleblowing @AdvoBarryRoux account that has 986 000 followers, the accused is currently on the run and is yet to hand himself over to the police.

Chalton (born 21-06-85) was last resident at an address in Royal Road in Maitland, Cape Town. He is also believed to have an alternative address in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.