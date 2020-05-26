SA police launch manhunt for 35-year-old Zimbo accused of rape
Police in South Africa have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old Zimbabwean man, Chalton Arezhu, who is wanted in connection with a statutory rape case reported on Monday.
According to a tweet by the whistleblowing @AdvoBarryRoux account that has 986 000 followers, the accused is currently on the run and is yet to hand himself over to the police.
Chalton (born 21-06-85) was last resident at an address in Royal Road in Maitland, Cape Town. He is also believed to have an alternative address in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Help find this child rapist, he goes by the name Charlie or Charlton. Raped and molested a young girl repeatedly, the kid attempted suicide but thank God she received care at summerset hospital, where she opened up to the social worker. The monster is a currently on the run. pic.twitter.com/AuHcUHuK8a
— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 26, 2020