Covid-19 stalls player movements

By Ricky Zililo

The domestic Premiership season would have been in its 10th week now, with some players being linked to moves abroad.

Lately the destination of choice for most Zimbabwean players is South Africa.

Footballers that illuminate the domestic Premiership in the first half of the season, mostly strikers, always find themselves being offered contracts in South Africa between June and July.

However, the 2020 season is different, because its start was affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Most leagues that are in sync with the Fifa calendar were heading towards the end when they were forced to pause action.

Foreign clubs are interested mostly in young players they can also ‘sell’ to the highest bidders.

Player intermediary Dalu Bhebhe, who facilitated the move to South African Premiership side Bidvest Wits for national team fringe player McClive Phiri, said player movement has been thrown into disarray.

“Covid-19 has put distortions to the football system of player movement, especially those that wanted to move outside the borders. Age factor and form also comes into play because by this time of the season, our players will be at peak such that even when they go for trials their chances of making it are good.

“Right now, you can’t risk taking a player for trials because they are inactive, they’ll need time to get fitness, so it’s a big ask,” said Bhebhe.

Some players that were eying mid-season moves include striker Prince Dube, defender Peter Muduhwa and midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku from Highlanders, midfielder Sipho Ndlovu and left-back Xolani Ndlovu from Chicken Inn, and the Bulawayo Chiefs pair of right-back Marlvin Mkolo and utility player Shadreck Nyahwa. The Chronicle