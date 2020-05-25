Tembo to look for reinforcements

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo is already preparing for next season after the current South African Premiership football campaign was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

While the club is also set to release attacking duo Thabo Mnyamane and Thaba Qalinge, who have been deemed surplus to requirements at the Tshwane giants.

Zimbabwean coach Tembo is now looking at areas that need to be beefed up in the next transfer window ahead of the new 2020/21 campaign.

“Yeah, most definitely I think this break has helped me and the club to reflect and come up with ways and means for next season,” said Tembo on Far Post.

“We are already looking at the areas where we need to reinforce and improve but we are not just going to go out there and just bring what we don’t need.

“We are already taking a different direction from what has been happening in the past.”

SuperSport have one of the top football academies in South Africa having produced talented youngsters like Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule in recent years.

Tembo indicated that they will also look to promote academy players who possess the right mentality and attitude to play for the club’s first team. — Goal.com.