Suicide attempt man falls to death from tree

By Leonard Ncube

A 71-year-old man from Lusulu in Binga died after falling from a tree while trying to commit suicide, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said Sianganda Mudenda of Zungwane 11 Village in Siandindi area had earlier attempted to hang himself from the roof truss in his bedroom hut but his 16-year-old granddaughter begged him not to hang himself.

The two were alone at home in the absence of the now deceased’s wife Mrs Noloa Mudenda (66).

Determined to end his life, Mudenda later went outside the bedroom hut after lying to his granddaughter that he wanted to get something from a tree in the yard.

“On 18 May at around 4PM the now deceased was at his homestead with his granddaughter aged 16. He tried to hang himself from the roof truss in his bedroom hut and was restrained by the granddaughter,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said Mudenda later went outside after telling his granddaughter that he wanted to get something from a tree.

The minor reportedly begged her grandfather not to climb the tree to no avail. The Chronicle