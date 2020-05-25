Man fined for beating up ‘cheating’ wife

By Leonard Ncube

A Hwange man who suspected that his wife was cheating on him beat her up after he saw a text message allegedly coming from a boyfriend.

Mavuto Sithole (37) of Number S9 Makwika Village, Number 3 suspected that his wife was having a love affair with another man and on Tuesday last week demanded to go through her phone.

He saw a message from an unnamed “boyfriend” and a misunderstanding arose after he demanded to know who had sent it.

Sithole was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Sekesayi Chiwundura.

The magistrate fined him $800 or two months in jail in default of payment.

In addition, Sithole was sentenced to two months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not within that period commit an offence involving violence.

Prosecuting, Mr John Chisango Mutyakaviri said Sithole got angry when he saw a text message on his wife’s phone from her alleged lover.

“On the 12th day of May at around 11PM, the accused arrived at his place of residence coming from Empumalanga and found his wife sleeping. He demanded his wife’s phone and was given. As he was holding the phone, a text message was received from the wife’s “boyfriend,” said Mr Mutyakaviri.

The court was told that a misunderstanding arose between Sithole and his wife.

Sithole then started punching his wife with fists and also slapping her all over the body. He also took a cooking stick and used it to assault her all over the body.

She reported her husband to the police leading to his arrest.

She was referred to St Patrick’s Hospital where she was treated and discharged. The Chronicle