Agent Sawu says he has no regrets about not joining Highlanders

By Mehluli Sibanda

When Zimbabwean football legend, Agent “Ajira” Sawu returned home at the start of 2003, he was eager to revive his career at Highlanders.

Sawu, who played for Zimbabwe Saints before he left the country had spent 10 years overseas, the bulk of the time being consumed in Switzerland. Aged 31 then, Sawu had just finished off a year with Chinese side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan. The striker started training with Highlanders who at the time were coached by Eddie May who was assisted by Willard Khumalo.

While Sawu was keeping in shape at Highlanders, Bosso took their time in making a decision on whether they were signing him. That is when Dynamos quickly moved in and signed the then Warriors striker from under the nose of their bitter rivals.

“I was training with Bosso then, I went to train with them because I wanted to play for them. Dynamos were quick to take a decision to sign me,’’ Sawu said.

Asked if it was a tough decision to make, Sawu actually states that it was one of the easiest choices he had to arrive at since Dynamos were sure they wanted to sign him while Highlanders were undecided.

“Easy decision to make, you do business with people that want to do business with you.”

Coached by the now late Zambian Keegan Mumba, Dynamos gave Highlanders a torrid time in 2003 as they collected six points from their rivals, with a 3-0 triumph at Barbourfields followed up by a 2-0 success in Harare.

To make matters worse, Sawu gave the Highlanders defence a torrid time in the two league matches. He insists that he did not put any extra effort whenever they faced Bosso since he was just doing his job.

Sawu was one of the star players at Dynamos that year with others being Francis Chandida, Edmore Mufema and Musareka Jenitala. Dynamos lost out on the championship through a boardroom decision after they were docked points for using Mufema.

The now defunct AmaZulu won the league in 2003 with Highlanders in second place and Dynamos third.

“I had a great time at Dynamos, my goals in league and cup competitions speak for themselves, it was the best season for DeMbare, we lost the league championship in the boardroom,’’ he said.

Sawu only spent one season at Dynamos during which he scored over 20 goals in all competitions before heading off to South Africa in 2004 to join Bush Bucks. Sunday News