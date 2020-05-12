Greatman to release video

By Takawira Photovet Dapi

Afro-fusion musician Greatman Gwaze is today expected to release an accompanying video to his song titled Mubvunzo.

The video, which was done on extended Covid-19 induced lockdown, has proved that Greatman is indeed a hard worker.

In an interview with H-Metro, Gwaze is set to release was looking forward to release the video today on various social media platforms like Youtube, Instagram and Facebook respectively.

“I am aware that many people have been asking what we were doing on lockdown so these are some of the questions that I am going to answer since on Tuesday when I release a song titled Mubvunzo whose video will be released on Tuesday (12 April).

“I hope this is going to be welcomed by almost everyone including my traditional fans,” he said.

Greatman said the song was an appeal to God to end the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed many lives.

“People are having questions like, ‘is this (COVID-19) a normal disease? Ndimi here mwari makatuma iyi hosha (Are you God who sent this disease)?

“If it is satan makamu bvumira here kuita zvakadai. I personally do not have answers to all these questions that I am questioning God on this song,” he said.

The wheel-chair bound singer said he was pleased by the response of his audio.

“The audio of this song is out already and trending on social media platforms.

“As for the video, I shot the video near Mereki shops on a Wednesday.

“We were less than 50 on the video shooting.

“During the shooting hours, we had a manager specifically to closely monitor the social distance because this is art and anyone can naturally get over excited and breach this rule unaware.

“Transportation cost was our biggest challenge as you know fuel cost and our trips were many to and from the site that we shot the video,” he said.

The disabled singer who was plucked from the back of beyond by Suluman Chimbetu said he was doing his best to be safe.

“Ndirikuedza chose kuti ndinge ndakachengetedzeka pahosha iyi so I am ever putting on my face mask, using sanitiser and practicing safe hygiene,” he said.

The singer who recently got married said he was also appealing for help from the corporate world.

“Truly speaking my financial support was coming from my fans while performing in the CBD (Central Business District) but, due to these continuing COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, it is now very difficult for me.

“The reason why I am using social media in launching all my projects is because all promoters and sponsors are neglecting and discriminating me, so I cannot afford to hire a public addressing system and finally hiring venues to do those officially corporate launches.

“But, nomatter these discrimination, I will fight for my talent to care for my life, parent and wife,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Johannes Marisa of Westview Clinics congratulated Greatman for his new video.

“It’s so touching to have such cadres standing against Covid-19.

“For sure, he has a long heart to save the nation without considering his physical and capital challenges.

“Just imagine that this Greatman is living from vending his music CDs on street pavements whilst singing to busy passersby in congested Harare streets whilst having daily marathons with city fathers thus before lockdown pandemic, just imagine.

“Honestly to me, Greatman is doing an good job during the lockdown.

“We therefore need to keep in mind that there are vulnerable groups of people that need our special consideration, the physically challenged and the orphans as examples,” he said.

In another interview fellow music promoter Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza saluted Greatman for being a hardworking artiste.

“I salute Greatman for the hard work but as promoters, we are not aware that he is doing such a great good initiative hence the need for proper communication.

“When is it so that we can assist as we have always done in our individual capacity.

“Being disabled does not mean his inability, I salute Greatman and his efforts needs to be complimented, I see Greatman like any other artistes regardless of his physical condition,” he said. H-Metro