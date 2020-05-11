MDC Alliance MP for Hatfield Dr Tapiwa Mashakada praises Prophet Uebert Angel for leading the way in donations “even before lockdown”

The opposition MDC Alliance MP for Hatfield, Tapiwa Mashakada, has praised Prophet Uebert Angel for leading the way in food relief donations “even before lockdown”. The remarks come a week after the preacher got similar praise from Zanu PF’s Tongai Mnangagwa in Harare South.

On Sunday the Uebert Angel Foundation came to the rescue of vulnerable families in Waterfalls and Hatfield, who included the elderly and people with disabilities from the Jairos Jiri Association.

Over 1200 people received bags of roller meal as foundation continues to roll out its USD$1 million coronavirus relief aid. The recipients thanked Prophet Angel for helping them in a time of need with most of them saying they could not work to feed themselves during the current lockdown.

Mashakada, a former Minister of Economic Planning and Investment Promotion in the coalition government of 2009-2013 praised the philanthropic efforts of the Uebert Angel Foundation.

“I would like to thank Prophet Uebert Angel for this philanthropic gift to the people and community of Hatfield. We know that the Prophet has pioneered this programme of donating food to the needy even before the start of the lockdown period and today we in Hatfield have become beneficiaries.”

In April Prophet Angel pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus by aiming to feed vulnerable families during the lockdown. He has already distributed grocery packs and mealie meal in Chitungwiza, Norton (twice), Harare South, South Africa and now Hatfield.

In January this year he paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.