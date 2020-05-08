My time will come: Poptain

By Nyasha Kada

Dancehall artiste, Poptain-real name Ameen Jaleel Matanga-believes his shine is yet to come.

The talented 25 year old Dzivarasekwa based artiste is among the underrated dancehall artistes in the land.

However he says that has not derailed him as he is driven by passion.

“I do music because I love music, everything else follows after that.

” I just put in my all in my music and I know in good time all will come to pass.

“My time to shine will come, most definitely.

“I might be underrated but that does not demotivate me a bit.

” I am focused on just bring the best out of me,” he said.

Poptain who is popular for the song “Shumba haidye huswa” and “Panado said he is set to release a new song titled “My Shine.”

The song will be released with a video.

Apart from the new song coming up, Poptain, said music fans should expect more music from him.

“The lockdown has been a time for production for me.

“I have a lot of music I wil be releasing in the coming weeks.” H-Metro