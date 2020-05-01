Madhanhanga: I’m not playing boozers

By Snodia Mikiri

Bidvest Wits midfielder Farai Edwin Madhanhanga has dismissed reports that he is playing social soccer in Mbare during the ongoing lockdown saying he is at his base in South Africa.

The former FC Platinum also scoffed off at news that he is now a spent force after failing to make an impact at his new home.

“I’m in South Africa and how can I play boozers in Mbare. That’s an old picture;” Madhanhanga said.

He said he is in South Africa training with his club using the zoom application.

He said the pandemic has affected him hugely but promised to work on his shortcomings to prepare for a strong comeback.

“This pandemic has affected my 2020 plans hugely.

“2019 I didn’t get game time and this year I wasn’t getting game time too but the pandemic has disturbed my plans since I have been working very hard to earn the first eleven jersey.

“We are training as a team and we are making progress,” said Madhanhanga.

The former FC Platinum star said the best is yet to come as he vowed to prove critics wrong. having been silent for close to two years.

“Yes I haven’t been getting enough game time, it is a passing phase.

“There is more to come from me. I promise to take my place back in the first eleven. I don’t want to sit on the bench again.

“After this disease you will see me back in action, I have learnt a lot since I wasn’t in action, I took that time to observe and learn. My time will come soon and I will shine once again,” he added.

The 2018 Soccer Star finalist said people should follow safety measures.

“We all have to stay home and stay safe. We all have to participate in fighting this pandemic,” added the former Harare City workhorse. H Metro