Killer T Foundation donates to the elderly

At a time when most musicians are complaining about lost revenue owing to the Covid-19-induced national lockdown, dancehall chanter Kelvin “Killer T” Kusikwenyu has decided to be a source of light in the midst of darkness.

The singer led by example when he mobilised funds to buy foodstuffs to donate to the elderly in Mbare.

The donations, sourced through his recently formed Killer T Foundation, were handed over to about 500 elderly people in Mbare yesterday. Each beneficiary received 10kg roller meal and two litres of cooking oil.

Killer T said the donations were the beginning of greater things that his foundation intends to do for disadvantaged communities. During the donations, the musician and his team disseminated Covid-19 awareness information and provided protective face masks for the recipients.

“I grew up in Mbare and I witnessed what some of these disadvantaged elderly people go through. Most of them are raising their orphaned grandchildren and they struggle to make ends meet,” said Killer T.

“We know we did not give them enough but those 10kgs of roller meal and two litres of cooking oil are just tokens of appreciation. We hope to do better when we mobilise more resources.”

The musician said his foundation aims to assist orphans and other disadvantaged children.

“We are working on a broader picture. We hope to pay school fees for orphans and other children whose parents cannot afford. The Killer T foundation should be a source of comfort for many people with social afflictions.” The Herald