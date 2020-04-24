Tamy celebrates first one million views

By Edwin Nhukarume

Award-winning songbird Tamy Moyo says she is delighted as one of her songs titled You Are Beautiful has reached a million views on YouTube.

Though she has made several and well received songs such as Zviroto, Kwandinobva and others, You Are Beautiful is her first song to reach a million views.

It was released in 2017 and features Takura and Dobba Don.

Tamy said she is elated that her hardworking efforts are paying off.

“I’m really grateful and humbled by this milestone. All the hard work we put in has paid through the massive response.

“I am also greatly encouraged by this milestone. I will keep working hard and yes It is my first song to reach a million views,” said Tamy.

Tamy has thanked her fans for the support they show to her music.

“I just want to say to everyone who supports me thank you so much for making this journey worth the while.

“You always show up and shout out for me.Your uplifting messages about how the music touches you in so many ways give me strength and courage to keep doing what I do. GOD Bless you all,” she said.

Tamy has also promised that she has new projects she is set to take release soon and she will also be working with some organisations to raise awareness on covid19 pandemic.

“I am going to be dropping some new music in a few weeks.

“I am really excited to share what I have been working on.

“Iam also working with some NGOs to bring awareness on different matters that affect us on a daily basis such as the Covid19 pandemic and matters to do with health.

“Every other project is still under wraps,” she told H-Metro.

“Also looking forward to the premiere of my first feature film Gonarezhou.

“And I just want to promise my fans that I will do my best to give them my best works always,” she added. H-Metro