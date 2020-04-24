Security guards: Unsung frontline warriors in the fight against Covid-19

By Gibson Mhaka

Like thousands of security guards across the country, Brighton Nyoni (34) from Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb is risking his life performing a job that is always looked down upon in various circles but with a high potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

“An important part of the security guard is being visible. This is because the presence of an authoritative figure can keep people in line and prevent someone who might attempt something illegal or inappropriate from acting.

“At the moment and because of the nature of my job, I face significant exposure to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. I am scared but have no choice as I need to continue working so that I get money to feed my family even though what I am paid is never enough,” said Nyoni with a distressing voice.

As the entire world gives thanks to doctors, nurses, carers and paramedics for their unprecedented workload in overstretched health facilities and selfless service in saving us all, security guards like Nyoni who are also involved in the fight against Covid-19 are some of the unsung frontline warriors that are apparently not being recognised by society.

It is important to note that while security guards are always being reduced to a lower grade, they are also frontline workers who face significant exposure to Covid-19 considering the nature of their job.

There is no doubt that the fight against Covid-19 has laid bare the enormous gap between the value that frontline workers like security guards bring to society and the low wages and lack of respect many earn in return.

Just like doctors, nurses, carers and paramedics, security guards are some of our frontliners who should be saluted for playing a crucial role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Government and the insurance sector is working on modalities of ensuring that all frontline workers in the health sector who are involved in the fight against Covid-19 are insured without paying premiums, the Government should also consider the plight of security guards who are also involved in the fight against the deadly global pandemic.

Their dedication is being relied upon to provide vital security and support including maintaining social distancing and other health and safety requirements, at hospitals, government facilities and essential businesses.

A security guard with a local company Philip Mugoni said since they were providing security for essential service providers in the wake of Covid-19, just like some of the workers who are working on the frontline of the crisis, they should also receive support from the Government.

“We risk our lives every day to keep people and businesses safe. We are required to be on duty and maintain the safety and security of these essential businesses.

“Since I always work outside, I feel like I’m more at risk. The nature of our job is also physically and mentally draining. As a result, I believe we should also be rewarded due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic just as well as healthcare providers, grocery store workers, and any other workers who are in the front line and doing their part,” said Mugoni.

It is also long past time that security guards who are involved in the fight against Covid-19, secure a permanent income boost and earn a living wage with adequate benefits.

“We owe them urgent policy change to ensure that on top of stringent safety measures and life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) to shield them from the coronavirus, they also enjoy those benefits being given to all frontline workers in the health sector who are involved in the fight against Covid-19,” suggested a chief security officer with a local supermarket who preferred anonymity for professional reasons.

Another security guard Ms Sicelo Dube (43) from Magwegwe North buttressed Mugoni’s sentiments saying security guards were a vital cog in the fight against Covid-19 and should also be rewarded considering the risks they face or the conditions they work under which makes them more vulnerable to the deadly global pandemic.

“We are always on duty securing people, properties, hospitals, and other essential service providers hence there is a need to also recognise the essential nature of security guards during this crisis. Just like healthcare providers we are also working in stressful and frightening work environments, or settings where we are under protected, overworked, making us vulnerable to infection.

“For example, we help screen people for Covid-19 and sanitise them at entrances and, yet we are not being recognised as being part of front liners who are playing a crucial role in this Covid-19 pandemic,” lamented Ms Dube.

Nokel Security managing director Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe also expressed shock and disbelief on why security guards were not winning praise as front-line workers despite the essential work they were doing in the fight against Covid-19 which also potentially exposes them to the deadly pandemic.

“Working with the public it’s a risk not only to health care workers, but to security guards as well. The nature of their job puts them at an increased risk of catching the Covid-19 hence they should also be considered as frontline workers and enjoy the support that is also being given to other frontline workers,” said Rtd Col Mhlophe.

Asked on how his Bulawayo-headquartered security firm was responding to the coronavirus crisis, Rtd Col Mhlophe said:

“We are giving highest priority to a safe workplace, with practices that protect the health of our employees, customers and other visitors. We are taking them (employees) from their homes sanitising our vehicles and giving them resources like wipes, hand sanitisers and gloves, and instructing them to wipe high-touch surfaces on a regular basis”.

He insisted that in the wake of Covid-19, security services were now being viewed as more vital than before.

Zimbabwe Indigenous National Security Association (ZINSA) president Leonard Musariri also acknowledged that security guards, although they were part of the essential services providers that help halt the virus’s spread, they were however, not being recognised as front-line soldiers against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although we are listed among providers of essential services, the government is not doing much to assist security companies so that they can be cushioned in their fight against Covid-19.

“Security guards are not simply for site safety but they are also the first port of call to all people visiting hospitals, business, banks and supermarkets and other service providers where they are doing high risk activities such as sanitising people and helping in taking temperatures. Those tasks put them at high risk of catching Covid-19 and thus warrants them to be also recognised as front-line workers.

“Meanwhile, as an organisation we have done a lot to sensitise all our members to make sure that their workers remain safe, particularly those who are serving the healthcare sector. We have advised them to suspend the routine inspection parades, since it was making their employees vulnerable to infection,” said Musariri.

He also appealed to Government to support security guards who are also involved in the fight against Covid-19 the same way it was doing to health workers.

“The support that is being given to other front-line workers should also be extended to us since we are also part of them because of the nature of our job. Such support can give much-needed reassurance to them (security guards) and help the public too,” he said. B-Metro