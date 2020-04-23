Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

IMF approves $363m of coronavirus aid for DR Congo

6,624

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $363m (£293m) aid package to help the Democratic Republic of Congo deal with the effects of coronavirus.

Mozambique is currently under a state of emergency because of coronavirus
Mozambique is currently under a state of emergency because of coronavirus

DR Congo was experiencing “a severe shock as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic”, it said.

“The short-term economic outlook has deteriorated quickly due to the fall of minerals’ prices and the impact of needed containment and mitigation measures,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The budget deficit is projected to widen this year given expected lower government revenues and higher spending needs related to the pandemic.”

Related Articles

Mozambican killed for threatening police footballers

7,987

Coronavirus: Kenya quarantine escapees arrested while…

35,533

Virus kills WWII veteran 100 years after twin died of…

8,136

South African hit ‘Pata Pata’ re-launched to…

15,772

DR Congo is the world’s leading producer of cobalt, used to power mobile phones and electric cars.

Despite the country’s rich mineral wealth, its inhabitants are among the continent’s poorest.

DR Congo to date has recorded 350 cases of the virus, and 25 deaths. A strict lockdown imposed in a section of the capital, Kinshasa, has been eased. BBC News

You might also like More from author
Comments