Masvingo United target PSL return

By Givemore Makonye

After enjoying a highly successful stint in the elite Premier Soccer League over a decade ago, a new look Masvingo United is regrouping and targeting bringing back topflight football at Mucheke.

According to the Club spokesman Godfrey Kurauone, the team is leaving no stone unturned as they aim to revive a big football brand that put Masvingo on the map.

Yuna Yuna, as they were affectionately known by their followers, registered famous victories and won big trophies that saw them earn respect and place amongst the country’ s top teams.

They jealously guarded their territory – Mucheke Stadium.

Kurauone confirmed that Masvingo United made some changes aimed at turning the team into championship candidates for the Eastern Region Division One.

Kurauone, however, reiterated that they were happy with the team’ s performance last season and the team was happy with everyone involved in the 2019 season.

“These changes have nothing to do with the team’s performance last year.The team played very well and we appreciate efforts made by the previous executive and the technical team.

“Our duty is to take it from where they left and possibly take the people’ s team to the promised lands”,Kurauone elaborated on the changes.

The new-look executive is chaired by former Mayor Hubert Fidze. The Patron is the City’ s Mayor Collen Maboke.

The Vice Chairman is Moses Mavhusa while Simbarashe Mandishona takes over as the Club Secretary.He is deputised by Sunganai Shonhai with Edwin Rafamoyo in charge of finances as the Treasurer.

Ottilia Zinjo and Precious Jiri come in as Committee Members. The changes have also been made in the technical department where Ezekiel Mutoda has been tasked to be the Head Coach whilst Charles Maphosa will come in as his Assistant.

Kurauone maintained that Masvingo United remained a community team whose vision was to bring back premiership action to Mucheke Stadium.

“This is a community team. It’s a people’ s project and we all share the same vision to revive a big football brand and bring back premiership action,” said Kurauone. H-Metro