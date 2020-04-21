Ginimbi TV breaks the internet

By Trust Khosa

Controversial businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure’s Ginimbi TV has become one of the most watched Zimbabwean shows online as it attracted over 20 000 views on Saturday evening.

On the show, Ginimbi yesterday had R40 000 up for grabs which was won by a South African whose handle is @discovering_medusa and her real name is Medusa Thobejane.

The show is a twerking competition dubbed ‘GTV TWERK OR TREAT’ and has become a favourite, not only to Zimbabweans, but the world.

Thobejane is the second winner of the show and on its inception, the winner @juu.jitsu, is an adult content creator from Cape Verde, a country comprising of islands that lie 620kms off the West Coast of Africa.

The first winner bagged US$1000 after she outshone several other dancers who tried their luck in the show.

Ginimbi’s live was however removed by Instagram as it was in violation of the social media platform’s community guidelines as some of the dancers were nude.

Online shows have become a favourite pastime, especially during the worldwide lockdown and international celebrities have broken the internet with these as well.

US hip-hop artist Tory Lanez went viral with Quarantine Radio where he plays sound clashes, hosts dancing competition and talks to fellow celebrities. H-Metro