Gweru teenager hit by train

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A Gweru teenager died when he was hit by a train while walking along the railway line listening to music on his phone through earphones, police have confirmed.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident which occurred at round 1.40pm on Friday along the Gweru-Harare railway line near Ascot Extension high-density suburb. The deceased has been identified as Nyasha Kuseka aged 16.

Insp Goko said it is suspected that Kuseka, of Ascot Extension in Gweru was walking alone along the railway line when a Kwekwe bound train hit him.

“I can confirm that a 16-year-old boy died after he was hit by a train along the Gweru-Harare railway line. It is suspected that on Friday at about 1.40pm, Kuseka was walking along the railway line while putting on earphones facing north. A train approached from behind and hit him,” said Insp Goko.

It is alleged that the engineman, Mr Hamilton Shenje hooted to warn Kuseka to get off the track but he did not respond as he had earphones on.

“As a result Kuseka was hit by the train from the back and died on the spot,” said Insp Goko.

He said Kuseka sustained a broken skull and bruised hands as a result of the accident.

“The matter was reported to Monomutapa Police Station and police attended the scene. Kuseka’s body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was certified dead. His body is at the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” said the police spokesperson.

Residents said it was unfortunate that the accident took place during the national lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, when people are supposed to stay at home. The Sunday News