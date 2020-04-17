Obert Gutu: I am not going to be involved in any political party politics

By Obert Gutu

Since the Supreme Court judgment was handed down on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, I have been inundated with numerous inquiries from MDC cadres, friends, relatives, colleagues and, of course, members of the Fourth Estate, wanting to know whether I am going to be actively involved in

politics and proceed to participate in the forthcoming MDC extraordinary congress to elect a substantive President to replace the late iconic founding President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

The main purpose of this press release is to clear the air regarding my position in active politics, more particularly, my continued association with the MDC. On Saturday, January 18, 2020, I resigned from the MDC-T led by Hon.Dr.Thokozani Khupe for purely private and personal reasons.

As a direct consequence of the Supreme Court judgment aforementioned, the MDC-T Congress that was held at Stanley Square, Bulawayo, in April 2018, was declared null and void.

Mutatis mutandis, the MDC Congress that was held in Gweru in May 2019 was also declared null and void. In the interim, the MDC is currently led by Hon. Dr. Thokozani Khupe as Acting President pending the holding of an extraordinary congress within the time limit ordered by the Supreme Court.

As a firm believer in the rule of law and constitutionalism, I would like to fully associate myself with and also recognize and hereby unequivocally and unreservedly accept and uphold the decision of the Supreme Court.

For the avoidance of doubt, I do hereby accept that an extraordinary congress of the MDC shall be held solely for the purpose of electing a substantive President.

For purely personal and private reasons, I will not be offering my candidature for the office of President although I am absolutely convinced that I have got what it takes to contest for the party’s Presidency if I wanted to.

I shall also not continue to occupy the position of National Spokesperson /Secretary for Information & Publicity, again, for purely private and personal reasons.

Going forward, I am not going to be involved in any political party politics. I will remain an independent activist and analyst in addition to, of course, practising law and pursuing other private business interests.

Let me take this opportunity to warmly wish my comrades in the struggle a peaceful and successful extraordinary congress.

Aluta Continua !! Victoria Acerta!!

Obert Chaurura Gutu