Ngwenya bitter 14 years down the line

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

South African based former Hwange steely defender Hlanganani Ngwenya whose career was brutally ended by Mkhuphali Masuku following a horrific tackle in 2006, is still bitter with the treatment he received from the coal miners, 14 years down the line.

Ngwenya, who was a defence rock at the Paul Moyo coached Chipangano outfit still has many questions that needs answers after the coalminers ended all assistance soon after his contract expired on December 2006 and had to personally meet his own medical requirements afterwards.

“The club only managed to assist me when my contract was running. But soon after it ended I had to meet my own costs like regular check ups after having the plaster removed and it really pains me why I was treated that way.

Everytime I asked for assistance I was told that I was no longer their employee despite the fact that I got injured while on duty for them.

“Even now my leg still hurts because I didn’t go through the whole healing process due to high costs involved, not to mention that my career was cut short as a result of that reckless tackle by Mkhuphali,” said Ngwenya who was only 24 at the time of the injury on November 12, 2006, a match that the Bulawayo giants went on to win 4-2 as they cruised to the championship podium under Methembe Ndlovu. The Chronicle