Full LIST: Zimbabweans who have died from the coronavirus so far (Updated Daily)

There are so many Zimbabweans who work in National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and other countries abroad. These heroes are contributing at the frontline in fight against the #coronavirus.

The number of those dying continues to grow and as a community we need to come together and keep each other strong. Below is a roll of honour for those who have tragically passed away so far.

10. Rutendo Mukotsanjera: A prominent public health officer and human rights activist, Rutendo is said to have passed away on Friday in the United Kingdom.

Her death was confirmed by her relative, singer Cindy Munyavi. “Zorora murugare Rutendo Mukotsanjera..ndarwadziwa…thank u for your prayers🙏🏾.mwari vaita kuda kwavo,” she wrote.

“Thank you for your prayers, unfortunately my cousin Rutendo Mukotsanjera didn’t make it.

“She was an amazing person. COVID-19 is such a harsh reality and it takes losing a loved one for one to realise what a monster it is. Please stay at home, for your sake and others,” she added.

9. Duran Velempini from Birmingham died end of March and worked for the NHS in the UK.

8. Naison Msebele a 77 year old retired economist who worked for Lambeth Council in London and came to UK in the 70’s died on at London Royal Hospital.

7. Mr Siwela from Sheffield (we are trying to confirm his first name).

6. Dr Paul Matewele (57), who was a senior lecturer in microbiology immunology at London Metropolitan University, died at Barnet Hospital in London.

Speaking from her base in the United Kingdom, Dr Matewele’s niece, Ms Mary Matewele, said;

“We are at a loss of words on the passing on of our family member Dr Matewele. We are still to get information from the hospital on when we are going to bury my uncle.

“The burial arrangements are reportedly being facilitated by the hospital in light of the pandemic and losing a loved one from the virus which has affected the whole world is heartbreaking.”

Dr Matewele grew up in Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo and moved to the UK at the age of 19 to further his studies. He published several studies on the dangers of life-threatening bacteria being passed through cash and public transport.

5. Thandi Matho Thobela: Ms Thobela, is reported to have travelled to Zimbabwe last month for the burial of her sister. Efforts to get a comment from her family in Zimbabwe were unsuccessful as they declined to speak. They, however, confirmed the passing on of Ms Thobela.

While her details were still sketchy, a friend, veteran journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda confirmed that Ms Thobela had recently visited Zimbabwe. “This is shattering, I’m heartbroken and lost for words.

“Surely l still can’t understand how Mathobela has gone like that. A super woman who has also succumbed to Covid-19, her family has confirmed.

“She was a lovely person, very caring and a true humanitarian. Mathobela’s mum MaTshuma is devastated and can’t believe what has happened to her loving daughter and recently she also lost her own sister in Zimbabwe and Mathobela went there not knowing a month later she would be dead as well,” posted Sibanda on his Facebook page.

4. Mellisa Jacqueline: A Zimbabwean student at St. Andrews University in the USA died after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a family spokesperson, Takudzwa Mandaza.

Mandaza said his 19 year-old young sister, Mellisa Jacqueline, died. He said the family is devastated by the death of Mellisa, whose mother lives in Michigan, USA.

“Her dad passed on a while back and she was in Michigan with her mum and other siblings studying at St. Andrews University … She was asthmatic and she tested positive for the coronavirus and passed away in hospital,” Mandaza said on the 25th of March 2020.

3. Gardner Madzongo: Madzongo, who lived in Luton (UK), reportedly died after battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, according to his friends on social media.

Eshmael Mungazi, Madzongo’s best friend, posted on Facebook that he was “feeling heartbroken’’ by the death. Madzongo, who lived in Luton for a long time, was reportedly taken ill after experiencing severe respiratory problems.

2. Sikhanyisiwe Kaziboni: Health worker Sikhanyisiwe Kaziboni is to have succumbed to the virus also known as COVID-19.

1. Zororo Makamba: Talented presenter Zororo Makamba become the first person in Zimbabwe to die after contracting the coronavirus. He is the son of businessman and Telecel boss James Makamba.

Makamba was the second person to test positive for coronavirus in the country after travelling to the US and was in isolation at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

Summary

In Zimbabwe a total of 14 cases have been reported with 3 deaths. Our own list here is also including those who have contracted the virus outside the country and died. Nehanda Radio

Did you find any names missing? You can help us update this list by emailing [email protected]