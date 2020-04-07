Mukanya hits back at ‘tsotsi’ Mutodi…. ‘focus on coronavirus and corruption’

US based Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo has hit back at Energy Mutodi after the Deputy Information Minister attacked the outspoken singer for his political views on Sunday.

Writing on his twitter page, Mutodi stated:

“Good music does not translate to good politics. I like Dr. Thomas Mafirenyika Mapfumo’s music. He is excellent but he gets lost when it comes to politics. After witnessing the war and signing in support of the struggle, Mukanya is losing it all because of age.”

Mukanya who had no time to waste with the Zanu PF minister was quick to respond,

“Mutodi anga akura zvakanaka kwazvo. I know aimbove tsotsi paaimborohwa nevanhu mu town aba mari dzema stands. Tinongonzwawo kuti aane degree re PhD. Kare PhD yaiera iyi.

“Munhu aiti akavhura muromo wainzwa kukosha kwefundo. Iye zvino vamwe vacho vane ma PhD ava kana kuverenga chaiko havagone. Zvinofungwa zvacho kana kutaurwa hazvina maturo.

“Ngaasiyane neni.

“No one can silence my activism. In any case, as Zanu PF, they actually must focus more on how to deal with the coronavirus that’s threatening millions of our people.

“People will need food, medicines, ventilators and support. Is our Government ready? We also hear they took Jack Ma’s donations from China for the coronavirus relief and heaped them in Mount Pleasant to build an elitist clinic for the Zanu PF bigwigs. Manje Corona haina shefu.

“Ngavazadzane ku Mount Pleasant ikoko tinovaona vobudamo manje manje.

“I also challenge Mutodi to focus on the catch and release project that has seen all corrupt big fish being set free na Mnangagwa. No one gets arrested in Zimbabwe. The 100 days of Mnangagwa in office passed by. Did we see anyone arrested? No. Was anyone forced to return stolen wealth?

“No. It’s a crisis in Zimbabwe. Mutodi should leave me and my age alone. No one stated that he is always right when he blabbers about silly Zanu PF propaganda. There is better business to take care of than try to silence my political activism that is part of my soul.”

The outspoken musician relocated to the United States in 2004 alleging intimidation and persecution by the regime of the later former dictator Robert Mugabe.

After the November 2017 military coup that toppled Mugabe he has done several shows back home but has remained critical of Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Nehanda Radio