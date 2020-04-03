Covid-19 high risk traveller disregards isolation…. man stays in Warren Park

By Desmond Munemo

A high risk traveller is under investigation after reportedly disregarding the Coronavirus (Covid-19) 21 days isolation period following his arrival from Italy last week.

The traveller (name supplied) is reported to have passed through Victoria Falls a week ago from Italy, a country which has recorded the highest number of coronavirus (Covid-19) fatalities in the world.

The Warren Park street housing the man under probe

Sources revealed to H-Metro that the traveller, a Warren Park resident was seen gallivanting at a local shopping center just days after his arrival at his parents’ home.

City of Harare Health Director Dr Prosper Chonzi confirmed to H-Metro the development and expressed concern over several other reports of arrivals skipping the prescribed 14 day isolation.

“I have already sent my team at their home in Warren Park to investigate the situation on the ground and they will provide further details as to what happened.

“The authorities in Victoria Falls should have communicated with us here notifying us of this traveller so that we would regularly check him under isolation.

“World Health Organisation recommends that travellers take 14 days of self-isolation but here in Zimbabwe we recommend 21 days and what this person has done is very dangerous.

“We are supposed to be checking his temperature on a daily basis for 21 days but what he has done poses a threat to the community.

“It’s a serious issue because he is a high risk traveller who should be under strict surveillance.

“We are told he travelled from Italy but we will get all the necessary details of this person,” explained Dr Chonzi.

Warren Park residents have been urged to report suspicious cases to relevant authorities as some expressed fear over the development.

Reports filtering in allege that a number of cases in the country involving travellers disregarding the 21 days isolation period prerequisite, a surveillance period to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor for Ward 15 Tichaona Mhetu said that he has since alerted the responsible authorities and pleaded for calm among residents as the case is being handled by the City Health department. H-Metro