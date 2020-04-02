Veteran journalist Mswazie buried

The late veteran journalist and Zimpapers Masvingo Correspondent, Walter Mswazie was buried at Mangwandi Cemetery on the outskirts of Masvingo City yesterday afternoon with scores of people from all walks of life present to bid him farewell.

Mswazie (45) died on Tuesday at Makurira Memorial Clinic from kidney complications.

A church service led by the Masvingo City Seventh Day Adventist church was held at his residence in Rhodene suburb before burial.

In their eulogies, various speakers paid tribute to Mswazie for being a humble and dedicated scribe.

President of the Chiefs’ Council Chief Fortune Charumbira described Mswazie as a rare breed of a journalist with an upright character.

He said the Masvingo media landscape would never be the same without Mswazie.

The chief urged journalists to take a leaf from Mswazie by shunning bribery and reporting objectively.

‘’I am here because I worked closely with the late Mswazie who was a unique character with good demeanor. Maybe his character was shaped by his Christian beliefs because like me I am made to understand that he was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist. This guy who is lying here was never one for bribes. I urge other journalists to take a leaf from him and remain humble,’’ he said.

Chief Charumbira challenged journalists to espouse the values of nation building and take a leaf from Mswazie who shunned lies and never spread fake news.

Mr Rungano Gumbochuma, the late Mswazie’s younger brother, thanked Masvingo journalists for supporting him until his last breath.

He also paid tribute to Zimpapers for extending support to enable Mswazie to have a befitting send off.

The Herald’s Masvingo Bureau Chief, George Maponga, who represented Zimpapers, said Mswazie’s death was a big loss to the company.

Maponga paid tribute to Zimpapers, particularly board chairperson Mr Tommy Sithole and chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke for making sure that the Mswazie family got assistance to give him a decent burial.

‘’Zimpapers Masvingo Office will never be the same without Mswazie’s towering presence which was evidenced by his high work ethic. Walter has left us a culture of hard work and commitment to duty. He was one such selfless guy who could be counted on.

“Special tribute also goes to Zimpapers management particularly the board chair Mr Tommy Sithole and chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke who personally made sure the Mswazie family got the requisite financial support to ensure this unsung hero and servant of journalism gets a proper burial,’’ said Maponga.

Other speakers hailed Zimpapers for helping the Mswazie family in time of need.

The late veteran scribe was a long-time correspondent for Chronicle and won several awards in recognition of his excellence in journalism.

He died barely two months after wedding his sweetheart Shingi Mswazie nee Nyagumbo at a colourful wedding.

Mswazie is survived by wife Shingi, three children Walter (Jnr, 23), Mavis (16), and Bekitemba (14). The Chronicle